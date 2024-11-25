Where does Alabama basketball rank after its win over Illinois

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 9 in the latest addition of the Associated Press top 25. Despite a 100-87 win over them-No. 25 Illinois, the Tide fell one spot.
The Tide was also ranked No. 9 US LBM Coaches poll after its win over the Fighting Illini, checking in at No. 9. Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the preseason edition of both polls.
The top five remained unchanged in the AP Poll this week. Kansas remained at No. 1 in the AP Poll after a 5-0 start to the season. UConn is ranked No. 2 followed by No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Iowa State.
After defeating Illinois for its first Power Five win of the season, Alabama turns its attention to the Player’s Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Tide’s tournament begins with a top-10 clash against Houston. The Cougars climbed one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll.
The Tide will face Houston at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Here are the full AP and coaches' polls.
AP Poll
1. Kansas
2. UConn
3. Gonzaga
4. Auburn
5. Iowa State
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Marquette
11. Duke
12. North Carolina
13. Purdue
14. Indiana
15. Wisconsin
16. Cincinnati
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Arkansas
20. Texas A&M
21. Creighton
22. Xavier
23. Ole Miss
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State
Coaches poll
1. Kansas
2. UConn
3. Auburn
4. Gonzaga
5. Iowa State
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Duke
11. Marquette
12. Purdue
13. North Carolina
14. Cincinnati
15. Indiana
16. Florida
17. Wisconsin
18. Baylor
19. Creighton
20. Texas A&M
21. Arkansas
22. Xavier
23. Arizona
24. Ole Miss
25. Pittsburgh