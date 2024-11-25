Where does Alabama basketball rank after its win over Illinois

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 9 in the latest addition of the Associated Press top 25. Despite a 100-87 win over them-No. 25 Illinois, the Tide fell one spot.

The Tide was also ranked No. 9 US LBM Coaches poll after its win over the Fighting Illini, checking in at No. 9. Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the preseason edition of both polls.

The top five remained unchanged in the AP Poll this week. Kansas remained at No. 1 in the AP Poll after a 5-0 start to the season. UConn is ranked No. 2 followed by No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Iowa State.

After defeating Illinois for its first Power Five win of the season, Alabama turns its attention to the Player’s Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Tide’s tournament begins with a top-10 clash against Houston. The Cougars climbed one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

The Tide will face Houston at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the full AP and coaches' polls.

AP Poll

1. Kansas

2. UConn

3. Gonzaga

4. Auburn

5. Iowa State

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Marquette

11. Duke

12. North Carolina

13. Purdue

14. Indiana

15. Wisconsin

16. Cincinnati

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Arkansas

20. Texas A&M

21. Creighton

22. Xavier

23. Ole Miss

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

Coaches poll

1. Kansas

2. UConn

3. Auburn

4. Gonzaga

5. Iowa State

6. Tennessee

7. Houston

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Duke

11. Marquette

12. Purdue

13. North Carolina

14. Cincinnati

15. Indiana

16. Florida

17. Wisconsin

18. Baylor

19. Creighton

20. Texas A&M

21. Arkansas

22. Xavier

23. Arizona

24. Ole Miss

25. Pittsburgh