Things are beginning to get more real for Alabama football. In a normal year, the Crimson Tide would have already started its season. However, even in this pandemic-altered universe, kickoff isn’t too far away.

As Alabama continues into its fourth week of fall camp, it is just 17 days away from its season opener at Missouri on Sept. 26. During his Tuesday evening Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban called this time of year “one of the toughest,” stating that it can be challenging for players to acclimate themselves into game-week routines.

In recent days, Alabama has gone through situational drills. Tuesday’s practice featured two-minute scenarios, something that plagued the Tide in its losses to LSU and Auburn last season.

“There’s a lot of those types of situations that we’re really trying to cover,” Saban said. “And lots of players are getting lots of opportunities to get repetitions and I think that’s really important, especially in a year like this to try to develop depth on your team.”

While there are still some kinks to iron out before kickoff, Saban seemed pleased with his team’s progress so far. Here are some of the other topics the head coach addressed during his firth press conference of fall camp.