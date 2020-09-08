2022 WR Denylon Morrissette calls Alabama his 'dream school'
On Thursday night, 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette had the best game of his career when he hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Morrissette dragged at least four defenders 15 yards into the end zone during his final score with some help from his offensive line.
"That play was crazy," Morrissette said. "My line came through for me on that play."
Don’t gotta say to much🤫 pic.twitter.com/r3OWBnLUYp— Denylon Morrissette (@DenylonM) September 6, 2020
Since that game ended, eight schools offered him scholarships, including Georgia, Oregon and Penn State.
Still, the offer from Alabama's associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly stood out from the rest.
"I'm just way happier to get that school than any others right now because that is my dream school," Morrissette said.
