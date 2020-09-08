On Thursday night, 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette had the best game of his career when he hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Morrissette dragged at least four defenders 15 yards into the end zone during his final score with some help from his offensive line.

"That play was crazy," Morrissette said. "My line came through for me on that play."