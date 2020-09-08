 Alabama football recruiting Denylon Morrissette
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 WR Denylon Morrissette calls Alabama his 'dream school'

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

On Thursday night, 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette had the best game of his career when he hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Morrissette dragged at least four defenders 15 yards into the end zone during his final score with some help from his offensive line.

"That play was crazy," Morrissette said. "My line came through for me on that play."

Since that game ended, eight schools offered him scholarships, including Georgia, Oregon and Penn State.

Still, the offer from Alabama's associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly stood out from the rest.

"I'm just way happier to get that school than any others right now because that is my dream school," Morrissette said.

{{ article.author_name }}