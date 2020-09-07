Still, the recent influx of attention from top programs around the nation didn’t diminish the impact of Saturday’s offer from Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Since Aug. 25, 2022 four-star cornerback Toriano Pride has received offers from Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Texas A&M.

“One, not a lot of people can say they got Bama,” Pride said. “Two, at my position they produce a lot of players. Like that’s a DB school, and then I think the biggest thing is coach Nick Saban is the DB coach.”

Pride actually met one of those players, current cornerback Patrick Surtain II, after he bumped into Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle on Miami beach in the spring of 2019.