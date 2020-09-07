A look at Alabama's options across the offensive line
Labor Day might mean a day off for most, but the Alabama football team is scheduled to be back in action Monday afternoon as it takes part in its 13th practice of fall camp.
Nevertheless, in honor of the holiday, BamaInsider is taking a look at the Crimson Tide’s hardest-working unit. Today we will examine the offensive line, breaking down the different ways Alabama can line up across the front.
Most experienced
LT — Alex Leatherwood, senior
LG — Deonte Brown, redshirt senior
C — Chris Owens, redshirt senior
RG — Landon Dickerson, redshirt senior
RT — Evan Neal, sophomore
This is the way Alabama will most likely line up when it takes the field against Missouri for its season opener later this month. Sources told BamaInsider that Chris Owens was sidelined for Saturday’s practice. However, the redshirt senior has been the Tide’s primary center throughout camp.
