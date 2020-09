Alabama landed its 21st commitment from the class of 2021 when tight end Robbie Ouzts announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday morning. He is the first tight end to join Alabama's class.

In the video above, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Ouzts jumping on-board.

Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell: "Ouzts does two things very well right now, block and high-point the football... " (Read more here)