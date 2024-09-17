Advertisement

Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on four Alabama players

Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on four Alabama players

DeBoer provided injury updates during his press conference on Monday.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama WR Germie Bernard addressed teammates regarding Jump Around comment

Alabama WR Germie Bernard addressed teammates regarding Jump Around comment

Bernard addressed his teammates during a team meeting Sunday.

 • Jack Knowlton
Two Alabama commits land in initial Rivals 2027 top 100

Two Alabama commits land in initial Rivals 2027 top 100

Both of the Tide's commits landed in the top 100.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Badger Bandit: LT Overton emerges in Alabama's win over Wisconsin

Badger Bandit: LT Overton emerges in Alabama’s win over Wisconsin

LT Overton was a pesky presence for Alabama on Saturday.

 • Jack Knowlton
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its road win over Wisconsin?

Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its road win over Wisconsin?

Alabama stayed put at No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Sep 17, 2024
PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over Wisconsin
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
After a questionable performance in Week 2 against South Florida, Alabama showed its might in Week 3.

In a 42-10 victory over Wisconsin, Jalen Milroe looked efficient in the passing game, Alabama's running backs showed their explosiveness on multiple plays, the Crimson Tide pass rush got home and the defense created turnovers throughout.

"There was a lot of energy, a lot of fire," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I think that's just these guys and their passion. It's impressive being in here, and it's impressive at halftime, as you're gaining momentum, that they can just really have that confidence, the energy being sustained. It's something I'm really learning about our guys."

Before we turn the page to No. 4 Alabama’s Week 5 collision with Georgia, here’s a look at the Tide’s performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.

