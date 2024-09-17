PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over Wisconsin

After a questionable performance in Week 2 against South Florida, Alabama showed its might in Week 3.

In a 42-10 victory over Wisconsin, Jalen Milroe looked efficient in the passing game, Alabama's running backs showed their explosiveness on multiple plays, the Crimson Tide pass rush got home and the defense created turnovers throughout.

"There was a lot of energy, a lot of fire," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I think that's just these guys and their passion. It's impressive being in here, and it's impressive at halftime, as you're gaining momentum, that they can just really have that confidence, the energy being sustained. It's something I'm really learning about our guys."

Before we turn the page to No. 4 Alabama’s Week 5 collision with Georgia, here’s a look at the Tide’s performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.