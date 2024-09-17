PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over Wisconsin

in other news
Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on four Alabama players
DeBoer provided injury updates during his press conference on Monday.
Alabama WR Germie Bernard addressed teammates regarding Jump Around comment
Bernard addressed his teammates during a team meeting Sunday.
Two Alabama commits land in initial Rivals 2027 top 100
Both of the Tide's commits landed in the top 100.
Badger Bandit: LT Overton emerges in Alabama’s win over Wisconsin
LT Overton was a pesky presence for Alabama on Saturday.
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its road win over Wisconsin?
Alabama stayed put at No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll.
After a questionable performance in Week 2 against South Florida, Alabama showed its might in Week 3.
In a 42-10 victory over Wisconsin, Jalen Milroe looked efficient in the passing game, Alabama's running backs showed their explosiveness on multiple plays, the Crimson Tide pass rush got home and the defense created turnovers throughout.
"There was a lot of energy, a lot of fire," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I think that's just these guys and their passion. It's impressive being in here, and it's impressive at halftime, as you're gaining momentum, that they can just really have that confidence, the energy being sustained. It's something I'm really learning about our guys."
Before we turn the page to No. 4 Alabama’s Week 5 collision with Georgia, here’s a look at the Tide’s performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.
