Tide Watch NFL Week 2: Brian Robinson has career day for Commanders

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. | Photo: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 2 saw Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs lead the league in rushing, totaling 151 yards on 32 attempts. Packers safety Xavier McKinney also grabbed his second interception of the season in Green Bay's 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Lions safety Brian Branch both snagged their own interceptions in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. logged 1.5 sacks, including a solo sack against the Chicago Bears, which helped the Texans secure a gritty 19-13 win Sunday night. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver DeVonta Smith connected for a touchdown in the first half of the Eagles Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive star of the week: Brian Robinson Jr.

Despite the offseason edition of Austin Ekeler, Robinson's Week 2 performance showcased why he's blossomed into the Washington Commanders' premier running back. The 2022 third-round pick took a draw up the middle in the third quarter, emerging from a pile of New York Giants defenders — fittingly breaking through 'Many Men '— for a career-long 40-yard rush that set up Washington for a go-ahead field goal. The highlight reel run was part of a career day for Robinson, who totaled 133 yards on the ground with solid efficiency in Washington’s 21-18 win over New York.

Robinson has developed into a reliable piece for the Commanders' offense. He totaled 797 yards and two rushing touchdowns during his rookie season in 2022 and 733 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in his sophomore campaign, despite battling a hamstring injury. Robinson's standout Week 2 performance to begin 2024 is an excellent sign that the Tuscaloosa native will take another step up in Year 3, and he is currently on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his young NFL career.

Defensive star of the week: Henry To'oTo'o

A Sunday full of NFL action concluded with a tight matchup with the Texans hosting the Bears on Sunday Night Football. In addition to a clutch performance by Anderson, fellow former Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o had a career game in primetime. Ironically, the opportunity for To'oTo'o's strong performance was partially due to another former Crimson Tide linebacker, Christian Harris, who is on injured reserve. In place of Harris, To'oTo'o was a key stop-gap for the Texans, totaling a career-high 13 tackles, including nine solo, along with a sack. To’oTo’o led a Texans linebacking core that held Chicago to just 3.2 yards per carry, shutting down former Georiga running back D’Andre Swift, among others, en-route to a 19-13 victory over the Bears. To'oTo'o has parlayed his first two games of his second season into a potentially more prominent role for the Texans. Through two weeks, Pro Football Focus grades the former Crimson Tide linebacker as Houston’s third-best defensive player and top run defender. Whether Harris will return to his starting spot when cleared or if To'oTo'o will receive a higher snap count, another former Alabama linebacker and current head coach of the Texans, Demeco Ryans, has a good problem on his hands.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.