Tide Watch NFL Week 2: Brian Robinson has career day for Commanders

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 2 saw Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs lead the league in rushing, totaling 151 yards on 32 attempts. Packers safety Xavier McKinney also grabbed his second interception of the season in Green Bay's 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Lions safety Brian Branch both snagged their own interceptions in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. logged 1.5 sacks, including a solo sack against the Chicago Bears, which helped the Texans secure a gritty 19-13 win Sunday night. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver DeVonta Smith connected for a touchdown in the first half of the Eagles Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Offensive star of the week: Brian Robinson Jr.
Despite the offseason edition of Austin Ekeler, Robinson's Week 2 performance showcased why he's blossomed into the Washington Commanders' premier running back.
The 2022 third-round pick took a draw up the middle in the third quarter, emerging from a pile of New York Giants defenders — fittingly breaking through 'Many Men '— for a career-long 40-yard rush that set up Washington for a go-ahead field goal. The highlight reel run was part of a career day for Robinson, who totaled 133 yards on the ground with solid efficiency in Washington’s 21-18 win over New York.
Robinson has developed into a reliable piece for the Commanders' offense. He totaled 797 yards and two rushing touchdowns during his rookie season in 2022 and 733 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in his sophomore campaign, despite battling a hamstring injury. Robinson's standout Week 2 performance to begin 2024 is an excellent sign that the Tuscaloosa native will take another step up in Year 3, and he is currently on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his young NFL career.
Defensive star of the week: Henry To'oTo'o
A Sunday full of NFL action concluded with a tight matchup with the Texans hosting the Bears on Sunday Night Football. In addition to a clutch performance by Anderson, fellow former Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o had a career game in primetime.
Ironically, the opportunity for To'oTo'o's strong performance was partially due to another former Crimson Tide linebacker, Christian Harris, who is on injured reserve.
In place of Harris, To'oTo'o was a key stop-gap for the Texans, totaling a career-high 13 tackles, including nine solo, along with a sack. To’oTo’o led a Texans linebacking core that held Chicago to just 3.2 yards per carry, shutting down former Georiga running back D’Andre Swift, among others, en-route to a 19-13 victory over the Bears.
To'oTo'o has parlayed his first two games of his second season into a potentially more prominent role for the Texans. Through two weeks, Pro Football Focus grades the former Crimson Tide linebacker as Houston’s third-best defensive player and top run defender. Whether Harris will return to his starting spot when cleared or if To'oTo'o will receive a higher snap count, another former Alabama linebacker and current head coach of the Texans, Demeco Ryans, has a good problem on his hands.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 4 tackles against the Los Angeles Rams.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Eagles.
Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey: 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return) against the Las Vegas Raiders.
RB Derrick Henry: 18 carries for 84 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 12 yards.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle.
S Eddie Jackson: 2 tackles.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: 18 of 26 for 84 yards, 1 interception, 1 carry for 6 yards, sacked twice for 15 yards against the Chargers.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 6 tackles.
DE LaBryan Ray: 2 tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: Played 1 snap on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WR Jermain Burton: 1 catch for 47 yards.
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper: 3 catches for 11 yards against the Jaguars.
WR Jerry Jeudy: 5 catches for 73 yards.
RB Jerome Ford: 7 carries for 64 yards, 1 catch for 0 yards.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 5 tackles against the Saints.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 1 tackle against the Steelers.
CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle.
Detriot Lions
WR Jameson Williams: 5 catches for 79 yards, 1 carry for 15 yards against the Buccaneers.
S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception returned for 1 yard.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 13 carries for 84 yards, 7 catches for 22 yards.
CB Terrion Arnold: 1 tackle.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 32 carries for 151 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Colts.
S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for 18 yards.
Houston Texans
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks against the Chicago Bears.
LB Henry To’o To’o: 13 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack.
WR John Metchie: Inactive.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: 3 tackles against the Packers.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 56 snaps.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 60 snaps against the Browns.
QB Mac Jones: Did not play.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 69 snaps against the Panthers.
P J.K. Scott: 3 punts for 129 yards with a 43-yard average and a long of 47.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: 17 of 25 for 145 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 2 carries for 17 yards, sacked once for 6 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 41 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards
RG Lester Cotton: Played 36 snaps on offense.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 tackle
Minnesota Vikings
LB Dallas Turner: 2 tackles against the San Francisco 49ers.
K Will Reichard: 3 of 3 on field goal attempts, 2 of 2 on extra points.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 7 tackles against the Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Cowboys.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Commanders.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Titans.
LB CJ Mosley: 3 tackles.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 23 of 30 for 183 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 13 carries for 85 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked once for 4 yards against the Falcons.
WR DeVonta Smith: 7 catches for 76 yards, 1 touchdown.
LG Landon Dickerson:
RG Tyler Steen:
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
DE Byron Young: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 17 carries for 69 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards against the Broncos.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 7 tackles.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 6 tackles against the Patriots.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback against the Lions.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 4 catches for 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry for 10 yards, 1 touchdown against the Jets.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 66 snaps.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 17 carries for 133 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards against the Giants.
DT Jonathan Allen: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 1 tackle.
DT Daron Payne: Started at DT, played 41 snaps.
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — CB Tony Brown, TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Jets — S Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Seahawks — CB Josh Jobe
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
IR/Suspension
Cardinals OL OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Falcons S DeMarco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.