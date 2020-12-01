He’s 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and capable of jumping over and slipping past defensive backs in the secondary.

In case you’ve missed Alabama’s last two games, the Crimson Tide’s already-loaded offense has added another weapon. Sophomore tight end Jahleel Billingsley has started in replacement of banged-up redshirt senior Miller Forristall the past two weeks, recording a combined five receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky and Auburn.

Billingsley recorded his first-career touchdown against Auburn during last weekend’s Iron Bowl as he raced past Tigers defensive back Jamien Sherwood on a crossing route, allowing quarterback Mac Jones to hit him for a 24-yard score.

Opposing defenses already have to worry about DeVonta Smith, who is tied for the nation’s lead with 12 receiving touchdowns and ranks third averaging 134.3 yards per game through the air. They also have to account for fellow starting receiver John Metchie III, who is averaging 19.03 yards per catch and has hauled in six touchdowns. That generally leaves a favorable matchup for Billingsley with his unique blend of size and athleticism.

“Those guys are mismatch problems because unless you put six defensive backs in there you’re not going to have cover guys on them,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of tight ends like Billingsley. “You’re going to have guys that you’re probably putting on the field because they’re good at stopping the run and other things, which that linebacker position is really critical.”

Saban praised Billingsley, saying he “is kind of coming into his own a little bit as a tight end” while stating “he's definitely somebody who we feel can make plays for us on offense, and we need to try to utilize him every way that we can.”

According to his teammates, the former four-star recruit has plenty more to offer moving forward.

“Jahleel is extremely skilled,” Metchie said. “Somebody I’m personally excited about for him to get on the scene and be able to showcase what he can do more because there’s a lot more that he can do that has not yet been seen.”