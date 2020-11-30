BamaInsider - Can Alabama continue its shutout streak in Tiger Stadium?

A video surfaced following LSU’s victory over Alabama last season. Swept up in the euphoria of his team’s 46-41 win, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron got a little passionate when talking to his players.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, man,” he said, gathering his team at the 50-yard line inside Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. “Right here, in the middle of the damn field. Let’s break it down. Tigers on three, ’cause this is our house from now on.”

This year’s meeting between No. 1 Alabama and LSU will take place in Baton Rouge, La. Although, Tiger Stadium has been a rather homey place for the Crimson Tide in recent years.

Alabama has won its last four road games against LSU, including shutouts in its last two trips to Baton Rouge. The last time LSU lit up the scoreboard in Tiger Stadium against the Tide came following a fourth-quarter field goal in a 20-13 overtime loss in 2014. Alabama scored a touchdown to open the first overtime period while LSU went four-and-out. Since then, it’s been all zeros for the Tigers against the Tide in Death Valley.

Alabama shutout LSU 29-0 in its last trip to Baton Rouge. Before that, Jalen Hurts’ 21-yard touchdown run clinched a 10-0 victory over the Tigers in 2016. Eight quarters, one overtime period, no points for LSU.

To be more specific, LSU’s field goal in 2014 came with 50 seconds remaining in regulation. That means Alabama has shut out LSU at home for the past 120 minutes and 50 seconds plus an overtime period.

It’s been even longer since the Tigers celebrated a home touchdown against the Tide. That last occurred following a 14-yard pass from Anthony Jennings to Malachi Dupre with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter of the 2014 loss. For those counting at home, that’s a drought of 167 minutes and seven seconds of game time.

“That streak doesn’t concern us,” said Alabama sophomore safety Jordan Battle, who will be making his first trip to Tiger Stadium this week. “We’re focusing on what we can do to make this game better.”

While Alabama players might be locked in on the present, there’s a decent chance its shutout streak in Death Valley continues this week. LSU will be without its top playmaker as junior receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. announced Sunday that he will be skipping the remainder of the season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft.

Marshall leads LSU with 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown during the Tigers’ 20-7 loss to Texas A&M over the weekend. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound wideout is thought to be a possible first-round pick in the draft.

“We all know that LSU has a great passing game,” Battle said. “Terrace Marshall is a big piece for that team, but I’m pretty sure they’re one of the top schools in the nation. I’m pretty sure they have many more receivers that can come in and not (only) fill the spot that he had but fill it just as good.”

In addition to Marshall, LSU will likely be without fellow starting receiver Racey McMath due to injury. McMath was injured against Arkansas on Nov. 21 and did not play during last week’s game against Texas A&M. The senior has 14 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown through six games this season. The Tigers will also be without tight end/fullback Tory Carter, according to Orgeron. The head coach did not reveal the reason behind Carter’s absence.

LSU ranks sixth in the SEC averaging 30.43 points and fourth in the conference with 425.14 total yards per game. However, the Tigers only managed 267 yards and a lone touchdown in their loss to Texas A&M over the weekend. Alabama leads the SEC in scoring defense, holding its opponents to 18.5 points per game and has allowed just one touchdown over its last three contests.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) and LSU (3-4) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. The Tide is currently a 28.5-point favorite in the matchup.