Tunmise Adeleye, five-star defensive end from Katy, Texas, visited Alabama this past weekend. It was Adeleye's first visit to Tuscaloosa since the 2019 season. The visit was a little different this time since the COVID-19 pandemic led the NCAA to extend the recruiting dead period until April.

Adeleye was scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa in the spring, but recruiting trips were put on-hold when the country shut down from the virus. He committed to Ohio State after transferring to IMG Academy.

There were plenty of rumors/speculation the next few months of Adeleye keeping his options open with several schools continuing to press for the elite prospect. He left IMG Academy and returned to Texas. Adeleye then re-opened his recruitment.

