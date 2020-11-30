 Tunmise Adeleye talks Alabama visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-30 09:10:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star defensive end talks return visit to Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Special offer

Both offers are for a $75.00 payment for the first year of an annual sub (not including tax) - with a $75.00 digital gift code.

Five-star DE Tunmise Adeleye with Nick Saban in 2019.
Five-star DE Tunmise Adeleye with Nick Saban in 2019.

Tunmise Adeleye, five-star defensive end from Katy, Texas, visited Alabama this past weekend. It was Adeleye's first visit to Tuscaloosa since the 2019 season. The visit was a little different this time since the COVID-19 pandemic led the NCAA to extend the recruiting dead period until April.

Adeleye was scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa in the spring, but recruiting trips were put on-hold when the country shut down from the virus. He committed to Ohio State after transferring to IMG Academy.

There were plenty of rumors/speculation the next few months of Adeleye keeping his options open with several schools continuing to press for the elite prospect. He left IMG Academy and returned to Texas. Adeleye then re-opened his recruitment.

Special offer

Both offers are for a $75.00 payment for the first year of an annual sub (not including tax) - with a $75.00 digital gift code.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}