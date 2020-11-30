Good news, Alabama fans, Nick Saban says he’s feeling fine and expects to be coaching the Crimson Tide in this week’s game against LSU.

The head coach was forced to miss Alabama’s 42-13 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl this past weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the current expectation is that he’ll be cleared in time to take the sideline for No. 1 Alabama’s trip to LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

“I’m feeling fine, so you don’t need to worry about me,” Saban said during his Monday Zoom call with reporters. “Just to make it clear, I’ll be evaluated by the medical staff later in the week, and they’ll make a determination as to when I can come back. But I don’t anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week.”

SEC rules state that individuals with a symptomatic infection must isolate at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms. In addition, at least 24 hours must have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and symptom improvement has occurred. Saban didn’t state when he tested positive for the virus, but assuming the test was reegistered last Tuesday, he’d be able to return to the team by Friday.