TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It all goes to plan, Alabama basketball will be close to full strength for its first-ever Final Four next weekend. After landing back in Tuscaloosa on Sunday following the Crimson Tide’s Elite Eight triumph over Clemson, Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided an encouraging update on Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who has missed the past two games with a head injury.

No. 4 seed Alabama (25-11) will face top-seeded UConn (35-3) on Saturday, April 6 inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I think with another week off before games, it just gives him more time," Oats said. "You know, they've got to pass protocol, and they've got to make sure he's fine and not risking any future head trauma or whatever. I think another week off gives us a real shot that he's got a pretty good chance to play."

Earlier Sunday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Wrightsell will return to practice this week, and barring any setbacks, is expected to play in Saturday's Final Four game.

“It’s not going to be a normal week of practice because it’s too risky to risk injury,” Oats said. “Now, you’ve got to practice live some. You’ve got to do a little bit. But we’re going to do a lot more, put the scout in, make sure we keep their conditioning up, make sure we get their skill level back up. Make sure they’re in the gym shooting. We’re going to have to make shots. You can’t beat Connecticut without making shots at a high level.”

Wrightsell was injured after taking an elbow to the top of the head while contesting a first-half shot against Grand Canyon. After leaving for the locker room, he did not return to the game. The injury also kept the senior out of Alabama’s Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Thursday.

Previously, Wrightsell suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2. Following Friday’s practice, Alabama head coach Nate Oats listed the guard as “day-to-day,” stating that he would continue to be evaluated by team doctors and the trainers.

Wrightsell has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. The sharpshooting guard leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3) and has made all 27 of his free-throw attempts. Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.