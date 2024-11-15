Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Mercer picks and preview

Jack and Tony preview Alabama's upcoming matchup against Mercer. The show starts with their general takeaways from the Crimson Tide's week of preparation and discusses how Alabama will move forward at the Wolf position with Que Robinson out for the season. Tony gives a rundown of Alabama's current College Football Playoff outlook. The show continues with a discussion on what Alabama can gain from playing a team like Mercer and how the Tide's offensive line has improved this season. The show finishes with game predictions and CFP Week 12 picks.