Here are some mind-blowing stats on the Alabama Crimson Tide going into week eight.

The unbelievable

* Alabama has scored 90 points off 16 opponent giveaways this season

* Alabama has now recorded three consecutive games with multiple 100-yard receivers (Jaylen Waddle, 138; Henry Ruggs III, 116 vs. UL & Jerry Jeudy, 135; Irv Smith Jr., 123 at Arkansas)

* Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has directed 52 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback this season with 34 resulting touchdowns (65.3 percent)

* Alabama has 11 pass plays of 50 yards or more in seven games this season

* 18 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute

* Through seven games this season, Alabama is outscoring its opponents, 268-44 in the 1st half

* Alabama is still average of 50 points per game, now at 53.6 and 567-yards per game

Also Good

* Senior Running Back Damien Harris has 2,617 yards on the ground for his career

* Tua Tagovailoa is now number five all-time on Alabama’s most passing touchdowns in a season with 21. AJ McCarron threw 30 in 2012.

* Jalen Hurts was 7-8 passing against Missouri for 115-yards, a rating of 208.3

* Joseph Bulovas hit three field goals (30, 28, 20)

* Alabama’s defense recorded 4 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries and two interceptions

* Alabama has 23 quarterback sacks and 12 interceptions

Most Passing TDs in a season

1. AJ McCarron 30 - 2012

2. AJ McCarron 28 - 2013

3. Blake Sims 28 - 2014

4. Jalen Hurts 23 - 2016

5 Tua Tagovailoa 21- 2018

The Bizarre

* Alabama’s quickest scoring drive lasted 8 seconds

