Numbers Crunch: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide through seven weeks
Here are some mind-blowing stats on the Alabama Crimson Tide going into week eight.
The unbelievable
* Alabama has scored 90 points off 16 opponent giveaways this season
* Alabama has now recorded three consecutive games with multiple 100-yard receivers (Jaylen Waddle, 138; Henry Ruggs III, 116 vs. UL & Jerry Jeudy, 135; Irv Smith Jr., 123 at Arkansas)
* Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has directed 52 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback this season with 34 resulting touchdowns (65.3 percent)
* Alabama has 11 pass plays of 50 yards or more in seven games this season
* 18 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute
* Through seven games this season, Alabama is outscoring its opponents, 268-44 in the 1st half
* Alabama is still average of 50 points per game, now at 53.6 and 567-yards per game
Also Good
* Senior Running Back Damien Harris has 2,617 yards on the ground for his career
* Tua Tagovailoa is now number five all-time on Alabama’s most passing touchdowns in a season with 21. AJ McCarron threw 30 in 2012.
* Jalen Hurts was 7-8 passing against Missouri for 115-yards, a rating of 208.3
* Joseph Bulovas hit three field goals (30, 28, 20)
* Alabama’s defense recorded 4 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries and two interceptions
* Alabama has 23 quarterback sacks and 12 interceptions
Most Passing TDs in a season
1. AJ McCarron 30 - 2012
2. AJ McCarron 28 - 2013
3. Blake Sims 28 - 2014
4. Jalen Hurts 23 - 2016
5 Tua Tagovailoa 21- 2018
The Bizarre
* Alabama’s quickest scoring drive lasted 8 seconds
