TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama can take a collective sigh of relief. Following the Crimson Tide’s 39-10 victory over Missouri, head coach Nick Saban announced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t seriously injured and could have returned to Saturday’s game after leaving early in the third quarter with a knee injury.

“He wanted to go back in the game. I didn’t think it was worth putting him back in the game,” Saban said. “He kind of tweaked his knee a little bit, the same one he sort of tweaked last week. So we don’t think there’s any issues or problems with it.”

Tagovailoa went down while sliding on a running play during Alabama’s first drive of the third quarter. The sophomore was slow to get up and was tended to by trainers before jogging off the field en route to the Crimson Tide’s injury tent. He spent 19 minutes and nine seconds in the tent before walking out under his own power. Earlier in the week, Saban said Tagovailoa had a sprained right knee but stated it was “not an issue” during practice. Tagovailoa wore a brace on his right knee during the week and was wearing it during the play.

Before leaving the game, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He was replaced by Jalen Hurts, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards.

“We already know from last year Jalen played in games like this,” receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “So it wasn’t much of a big deal because we knew Jalen would come in and handle business.”

Saban also provided an update on receiver DeVonta Smith, who left the game after picking up an injury in the second quarter. Smith did not return to action and spent the second half in street clothes on the Alabama sideline.

“Smitty pulled a muscle, so he’s going to be day-to-day,” Saban said. “He would probably be the most questionable guy that we have.”

Smith tallied four receptions for 100 yards, including a 13-yard pass from Tagovailoa in the second quarter. Following the game, Jeudy said he spoke with his fellow receiver and said he was in good spirits.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really know much about how he’s feeling right now, but he seems like he’s going to be good.”

Saban said there were a few other players who received knocks but stated there were no other serious injuries to report.

“The other guys, twisted ankles, bruised shoulders, some of that stuff,” Saban said. “Somebody may miss a day of practice or something, but I don’t think it will be an issue for the next game.”

Alabama will travel to Tennessee next week as the Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee in the “Third Saturday in October.” The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.