“I had no second thoughts about it,” Jeudy said. “I already knew whatever the bowl game we played in that I would be playing, so I didn’t really have no second thoughts.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jerry Jeudy didn’t wait for the suspense to build heading into Alabama’s Citrus Bowl prep this week. Instead, the junior receiver put to bed any notion of him skipping out on the bowl game last Friday night when he tweeted out his decision to play .

No. 13 Alabama enters the postseason without a shot at a national title for the first time since 2013, and while a matchup against No. 14 Michigan offers plenty of intrigue, it’s a far step down from the Crimson Tide’s annual trip to the College Football Playoff. With less at stake, there was speculation that Alabama’s highly-rated draft-eligible players would sit out the game. Ultimately, cornerback Trevon Diggs and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis decided to take that route.

In fact, Jeudy’s decision to play comes a surprise to many as he is the highest-rated Alabama player according to several mock drafts, routinely falling within the top five picks. Thursday, the star receiver neglected to comment on whether this would be his final game at Alabama, stating he’d make that decision after the game. However, if this is indeed Jeudy’s last game in crimson and white, he certainly seems destined for a hefty pay-check.

With so much money on the line, some would question whether or not playing in the game is worth the risk. After all, Jeudy watched as teammate Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his hip against Mississippi State earlier this year, an injury that might end up costing the Alabama quarterback considerably in his first NFL contract. However, Jeudy doesn’t see it that way.

“Injuries happen,” he said. “So if I didn’t get injured the whole season, why would I get injured in this game? I don’t really think about injuries or anything like that. I just go out there and play football like I’ve been doing this whole year.”

Jeudy isn’t alone in his view either. The majority of Alabama’s stars plan on suiting up for the Citrus Bowl, including fellow potential first-rounders in offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood as well as receivers Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith and defensive back Xavier McKinney.

“I know some people probably think that we should sit out, but we really wasn’t listening to what other people had to say,” Jeudy said. “We already know what we came here to do and we’re going to finish doing.”

Those decisions are gladly welcomed by the rest of the Crimson Tide’s roster, especially quarterback Mac Jones who will have a fully-stocked arsenal to work with in what will be his fourth career start. When asked, Jones said he wasn’t surprised to learn that most of Alabama’s star players would be taking the field against Michigan.

“Those guys, even coming here, they want to play in every game and they’re team guys. At Alabama, we’re trying to win championships, yes. But they want to play in every game and do the best they can for themselves and their families, and for their teammates around them. There’s no doubt in my mind those guys are gonna play and they are gonna play. So it’s exciting.

Alabama took the field Thursday for the first of three camp-like practices before it takes off for the holidays. After that, the team will travel to Orlando, Fla., where it is set to face Michigan on Jan. 1 inside Camping World Stadium.

“I feel like everybody’s focused. This is not a game people chose to play in, but it’s how the season ended. I feel like everybody really focused on really setting the Bama Factor.”