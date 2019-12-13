Alabama hasn’t seen the last of Jerry Jeudy just yet. While the junior receiver has yet to make his draft status known, he announced Friday night that he plans to play in the Crimson Tide’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan.

Jeudy, last season’s Biletnikoff Award winner, leads Alabama with 71 receptions and ranks second on the team with 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through the air. DeVonta Smith leads the team with 1,200 receiving yards. If Jeudy records 41 or more yards through the air against Michigan it will mark the first time in history that two Alabama players recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in the same season.

Jeudy, a top-five pick in several NFL mock drafts, is one of more than a dozen Alabama players who are projected to be selected in next year’s draft. Last week, head coach Nick Saban spoke out about the possibility of players skipping out on the bowl game in order to prevent a risk of injury.

“I’m sure guys are going to make individual decisions based on their circumstance and their situation, but who we want to focus on is the guys who want to look to the future and look to trying to improve themselves as players and improve our team in getting back to the standard that we want to play to,” Saban said. “So this something that has been a bit of an issue in the past with other programs and teams. We haven’t experienced it in a while. We’ll see what happens with this group.”

Jeudy and the rest of Alabama’s draft-eligible underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not they want to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school.

The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field Monday as it begins preparations for the Citrus Bowl. No. 13 Alabama is will face No. 14 Michigan on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CT inside of Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.