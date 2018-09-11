Ticker
No helmet, no problem for Alabama tight end Hale Hentges

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

Photo | USA Today

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Penalties are typically admonished at Alabama. This one was celebrated.

Technically, Josh Jacobs’ 18-yard touchdown against Louisville in the season-opener shouldn’t have counted. At first look, nothing seems wrong with the play. Jacobs took a handoff, bounced off defenders to the right sideline where he received a crucial block from tight end Hale Hentges that sprung him free to the end zone. The only problem was Hentges’ block came while he wasn’t wearing a helmet, an infraction according to the NCAA.

“It’s just natural instinct,” Hentges explained Tuesday. “Apparently, that was a penalty. I didn’t know that, I guess that might be newer. I’ve seen that situation come up every so often. I didn’t know that, but I’m glad it happened so now everyone on the team knows. But just natural instinct.”

{{ article.author_name }}