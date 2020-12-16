Nick Saban provided an encouraging injury report Wednesday, updating the statuses of two starters as No. 1 Alabama prepares for its matchup against No. 7 Florida in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. The head coach listed right tackle Evan Neal and Will linebacker and Christian Harris as “questionable to some degree” while stating both have a chance to play against the Gators.

Harris came up holding his left shoulder after making a tackle on the opening play from scrimmage against Arkansas over the weekend. Sunday, Saban said the sophomore would be assessed depending on how he does later in the week.

“I think the thing with Christian Harris will be, does he think he’s functional enough to go out there and do his job? Saban said Wednesday. “But he did everything in practice today so we’ll just have to wait and kind of see. With these injuries, it’s kind of day-to-day. How sore does he get? Is he going to make more progress tomorrow?”

Neal did not travel with the team during its trip to Arkansas. The reason for his absence has not been announced. However, Alabama does not disclose COVID-19 related issues.

Saban was also asked about star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who fractured his ankle during the opening kickoff of Alabama’s game against Tennessee on Oct. 24. Waddle, who shed his cast a month ago, was seen moving around well on his ankle during an Instagram video released by fellow Tide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Saban said Waddle’s rehab is “going great,” stating that the receiver is now able to run on a treadmill. However, he is still some time away from being able to return to the field.

“I think he’s making good progress day-to-day; he’s not practicing,” Saban said. “...We haven’t ruled out the fact that as he continues to develop that, you know, I think he’s hopeful that he can come back and play and we’d love to see him come back and play at some point, but it's certainly not now.”