Alabama (8-0) is currently a 29.5-point favorite over LSU (3-4) and will look to avenge last year’s 46-41 defeat to the Tigers.

No. 1 Alabama can punch its ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game this week as it travels to Baton Rouge, La. to take on LSU for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday. The Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC West with either a win or a loss from No. 5 Texas A&M, which takes on Auburn this weekend.

The sight of DeVonta Smith returning punts has been a point of contention among Alabama fans in recent weeks. On one hand, the senior’s ability to slip defenders has seen him average an impressive 17 yards on four returns. On the other, the potential for injury is especially concerning considering the Tide has already lost Jaylen Waddle to a fractured ankle.

Waddle began the season as Alabama’s punt returner and was replaced by Slade Bolden after injuring himself during a kickoff return against Tennessee. With Bolden, banged up the past two weeks, Smith has taken his spot on punt return duties.

During his Wednesday night Zoom call with reporters, Saban was asked whether or not his star receiver would continue to return punts when Bolden returns to full health.

“I look at it a little different. I think we have confidence in both guys,” Saban said. “Losing Jaylen Waddle, Slade having to do it, Smitty having to do it, has just created more depth at the position. We even had Patrick (Surtain) back there for one.

“It’s forced us to develop other guys at that position which I think is healthy long term. And I think we’re always going to put the guy back there that gives us the best chance to A secure the ball and B make an explosive play on a punt return.”

Earlier in the day during the SEC teleconference, Saban spoke about the importance of special teams, stating that he tries to get all of his players involved in some way. The head coach pointed out that most players who move on to the NFL will likely be called on to take up some sort of special teams role during their career.

Still, it’s understandable why Alabama fans would hold their breath while watching charge in on one of its biggest stars. Smith has been one of the cornerstones of Alabama’s offense this season, recording a team-high 72 receptions for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns. His role has increased even more following Waddle’s injury as he has recorded 27 receptions for 518 yards and eight touchdowns over his last three games.