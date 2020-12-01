Antonio Kite, 2022 defensive back from Anniston High School, reeled in an offer last week from Alabama. Kite just completed his first season of high school football with six interceptions on defense. He hasn't played football since the eighth grade. He has used his athletic talent on the basketball court where he has collected offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB, South Alabama and Alabama State.

He will see a steady increase in football attention after reeling in an offer from Alabama last week. He has also received offers from Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, UAB, Troy, South Alabama and Alabama State. A few other schools like Georgia, Florida State, Wake Forest and Louisville are also recruiting him.

Kite spoke with Alabama wide receivers coach/area recruiter Holmon Wiggins on Friday regarding his offer from the Crimson Tide. He also spoke with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Saturday prior to the Iron Bowl.

"Coach Wiggins offered me," Kite said. "He said that he loved my film and that I'm a freak athlete. He said they see me playing anywhere in the secondary. I was in total shock, in disbelief being in my first year of playing football."

"More shocking than the actual offer was my conversation with Coach Saban. I was like, 'wow this is really Coach Saban!' For him to take time to speak with me minutes before the Iron Bowl kickoff was amazing."

"He said he really enjoyed my film and that I'm an instant game-changer. He wants me to get to campus to meet him and the other coaches."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete doesn't have any early favorites. He also said there wasn't a childhood favorite. However, there is high interest in the No.1 program in the country.

"The tradition," he said when asked what stands out to him about Alabama. "Getting players to the NFL. It's also only one hour and 30 minutes from Anniston."

Kite isn't in any rush to make a decision. He is focused on his current basketball season and hopes college visits will return to normal sometime in 2021.