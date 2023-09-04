TideIllustrated

Alabama got bit by the injury bug a little bit earlier than it expected to over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Crimson Tide cruised past Middle Tennessee State 56-7 in its season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, despite the win, Alabama saw two of its starting defensive backs leave the field with injuries.

The first of which was Jaylen Key.

The UAB transfer was debuting his first game in crimson and white and gave a strong showing in the first half. Key made a huge interception in the second quarter which was the first turnover of the season for this defense.

However, after covering a kickoff before the half ended, Key was down on the field after the play, and would eventually be helped up by medical staff before he headed back to the locker room.

That was not the last of the injury woes for the Crimson Tide though.

Later on in the second half, Malachi Moore would also go down with an injury on special teams. The defensive back was covering a punt and went down with an injury that led to him entering the medical tent, and eventually leaving the field as well.

Immediately following the game on Saturday, Nick Saban did not have an update on the two defensive backs, saying that he did not know the extent of the injuries and they would be re-evaluated after the weekend.

During Monday’s press conference, however, Saban shed some light on the injury status of the two starters.

"They're both day to day, so it's probably too early to tell what their circumstance will be," Saban said. "Probably a couple of days until we figure it out. I don't think either guy has long term issues but it'll be interesting to see how they progress this week."

Saban also commented on the status of sophomore receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who was not dressed out for the game, and was seen in crutches on the sidelines.

"He has a hip injury," Saban said. "That's probably going to be a few more weeks before he gets back into the swing of things, but hard to know exactly when. They'll do some pre-checks on him in the next week or two."

Dealing with injuries early this season, the Crimson Tide have some players to keep a close eye on as the Texas Longhorns come into town on Sept. 9 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.