BamaInsider - Nick Saban confirms he'll coach Alabama against LSU

Alabama will have its head coach on the sidelines for this weekend’s game against LSU. During his Thursday evening radio show, Nick Saban confirmed that he will be able to coach in the game and will travel with the team to Baton Rouge, La. on Friday.

"Yeah, I'll be there," Saban said. "I think my time is up, so I'm ready to get back in the swing of things. I'm cleared tomorrow to travel with the team."

Saban was forced to miss Alabama’s 42-13 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl this past weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. The university announced that the head coach tested positive for the virus the Wednesday before the Iron Bowl (Nov. 25).

SEC rules state that individuals with a symptomatic infection must isolate at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms. In addition, at least 24 hours must have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and symptom improvement has occurred.

Earlier in the show, Saban revealed that he received an IV and a plasma treatment on Nov. 25, stating that it “knocked it all out in one day.” The head coach has stated several times this week that he is feeling fine and is ready to return to his team.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) travels to LSU (3-4) for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday.