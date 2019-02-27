Ticker
NFL Scouting Combine: Updates on the Alabama Crimson Tide

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
Managing Editor
Latest Updates 

>>>>NFL Combine Coverage Thread on the Talk of Champions<<<<<<

11:20 a.m.

Measurements are in

Previews

Alabama's defensive players

Alabama's offensive players

Testing Schedule

» Friday, Mar 1: PK, ST, OL, RB

Damien Harris

Josh Jacobs (Limited)

Ross Pierschbacher

Jonah Williams

» Saturday, Mar 2: QB, WO, TE

Irv Smith

» Sunday, Mar 3: DL, LB

Isaiah Buggs

Christian Miller

Quinnen Williams (Out of bench press)

Mack Wilson

» Monday, Mar 4: DB

Saivion Smith

Deionte Thompson (Out)

Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on Alabama players at the combine 

{{ article.author_name }}