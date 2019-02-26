The combine is the league’s premier scouting event and offers players a chance to enhance their status leading up to the NFL Draft on April 25-27. Several Alabama players will be looking to solidify themselves as first-round picks. For others, the event could determine whether they are a Day 2 or Day 3 selection. Alabama will also hold a pro day on March 19.

Ten former Alabama players will take the next major step toward beginning their pro careers as they depart for Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium this week to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Quinnen Williams was the heart of Alabama’s defense last season. Despite fighting off multiple double-teams at the nose tackle position, he led Alabama with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hurries to go with eight sacks. He earned unanimous first-team All-American honors and was awarded the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Williams was Alabama’s highest-rated defensive player, earning a 96 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Strengths: Williams is arguably the most athletic defensive lineman Alabama has ever seen. Listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, he has a rare combination of size and ability that allows him to excel at either defensive tackle or defensive end. Last season, Williams proved that he can not only fend off double-teams to get to the backfield but also shed blockers to make an impact in run defense.

What he needs to prove: Williams has a chance at history as he can be Alabama’s first No. 1 overall pick since quarterback Joe Namath was selected with the top pick by the New York Jets in the 1965 AFL Draft. Williams is currently competing with former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen as all three could be the first player off the board. All eyes will be on the Alabama lineman as he figures to put up freakish numbers at the combine.

What they’re saying: “Williams just had a phenomenal year. I love the way he destroys double-teams. I love his hustle and the way he pursues. I think No. 3 to the Jets — he could go anywhere in that top group. He was the closest thing to Aaron Donald that you saw this year in college. He was in that backfield, he was destroying double teams, he was pursuing to the sideline. He’s a hard-working kid, hustles. He put together an unbelievable year for Alabama, and interior pressure bothers the quarterback more than anything.” — Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN draft analyst

Projection: Top 3



