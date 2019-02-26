The combine is the league’s premier scouting event and offers players a chance to enhance their status leading up to the NFL Draft on April 25-27. Several Alabama players will be looking to solidify themselves as first-round picks. For others, the event could determine whether they are a Day 2 or Day 3 selection. Alabama will also hold a pro day on March 19.

Ten former Alabama players will take the next major step toward beginning their pro careers as they depart for Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium this week to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jonah Williams has been the anchor of Alabama’s offensive line the past three seasons. After beginning his career at right tackle, he transitioned to left tackle the past two years, starting all 44 games during his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Williams earned unanimous first-team All-American honors last season and was presented with the Jacobs Blocking Trophy awarded to the SEC’s top offensive lineman. He was also a finalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.

Strengths: Williams is an admitted “film nerd” and is constantly looking for ways to perfect his technique. He is sound with his movements and is equally efficient blocking for both the pass and the run. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams led Alabama with an 88.6 pass-blocking grade and an 83.6 run-blocking grade last season. He did not allow a sack over 908 snaps.

What he needs to prove: Williams biggest flaw is his lack of length. There’s been some debate whether he will stay at tackle or move to guard at the next level. Williams will likely measure in with a wingspan less than the ideal 34-inch range desired for the tackle position. If teams view him as a potential tackle, he could find his way into the top 10. Regardless, he’s viewed as an elite pro prospect and should land comfortably in the first round.

What they’re saying: “I think there’s a chance he can hold up at tackle and can be a functioning, starting tackle. I think he has a chance to be special inside. I think, to me, that’s where he fits best. Some of his length issues, he’s not a real long guy, showed up in the Clemson game this year, showed up in the Clemson game last year, where guys kind of get into his chest and he struggles a little bit on the edge. So I like him kicking inside. He is a dominating run blocker. You’re talking about somebody who can get his hands on people, work up to the second level, combo block, he’s instinctive, he runs his feet on contact.” — NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Projection: Early first round

