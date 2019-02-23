Ticker
Report: Deionte Thompson out of NFL Combine with injury

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Photo | USA Today

Deionte Thompson’s journey to the NFL has hit a snag. According to multiple reports, the former Alabama safety had surgery on a torn ligament in his wrist Friday and won’t participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

According to a reports,, Thompson is expected to be in a brace for 10 days, while the injury will take six to eight weeks.

Thompson was projected by some to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft. He earned first-team All-American honors last season, recording 79 tackles, with 3.5 for a loss, to go with four forced fumbles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

