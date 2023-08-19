TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With both of its preseason scrimmages now in the books, the next time Alabama will take the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2.

Alabama’s second and final scrimmage Saturday saw the Crimson Tide cycle through all five of its quarterbacks during an up-and-down afternoon. While the workout was closed to the public, TideIllustrated was able to gather some information from the select few in attendance. Here are a few things we learned from the afternoon.