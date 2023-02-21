Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats released a statement following his Tuesday press conference.

After details emerged that current players Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller were present during a fatal shooting that led to the arrest of former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis last month.

When asked about Miller's alleged involvement, Oats said "wrong spot at the wrong time." The comments came after law enforcement officers testified in court Tuesday morning that Miller drove to the Tuscaloosa strip and brought Miles the gun that was allegedly used in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23.

"I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier," Oats said in a new statement released Tuesday evening. "This entire time I’ve tried to be thoughtful in my words relative to this tragic incident, and my statements came across poorly.

"We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects—they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative.

"In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family."

The statement comes after Oats was criticized for his comments during his Tuesday press conference.