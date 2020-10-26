Now that we’ve had enough time to process the game, let’s break down what went right and what went wrong. Welcome back to Monday Morning Quarterback where we revisit key sequences, evaluate players and analyze trends in Alabama’s performance.

Same old smoky story. For the 14th straight year, Alabama lit up victory cigars after taking down rival Tennesee. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 48-17 win over the Volunteers on Saturday but lost a valuable asset in the process.

He might not have Jaylen Waddle’s speed or DeVonta Smith’s hands, but when it comes to making big plays in the passing game, no one does it better than John Metchie III.

The sophomore receiver continued his breakout season over the weekend, leading the Tide with seven catches for 151 yards. Five of those grabs resulted in gains of 15 or more yards, including two 45-yard receptions. Through five games, Metchie now leads the SEC averaging 23.76 yards per reception. That’s also the highest total in the nation for a receiver with at least 15 catches.

“He’s a strong receiver,” Nick Saban said of Metchie after the game. “He’s got good quickness. He’s got really strong hands. I think he’s a smart guy. He really plays the game well. He pays attention to detail, runs good routes. He’s fast, and he’s quick out of a break. He’s really played well for us.”