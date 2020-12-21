BamaInsider - Monday Morning QB: Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. can't be stopped

Alabama clinched the top spot in the College Football Playoff after surviving a 52-46 thriller against Florida during Saturday night’s SEC Championship Game. Now that we’ve had enough time to process the victory let’s break down what went right and what went wrong. Welcome back to Monday Morning Quarterback where we revisit key sequences, evaluate players and analyze trends in Alabama’s performance.

Four games ago Will Anderson Jr. had yet to register his first college sack. Now the five-star freshman leads Alabama in the category.

Anderson had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble Saturday night, marking his third straight game with two sacks. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound freshman now leads the team with seven sacks while ranking second with 10.5 tackles for a loss over 11 games. Anderson’s sack totals are the most by any freshman in the nation while his tackles for a loss trail only TCU freshman defensive end Khari Coleman’s 15.

“Will Anderson’s a listener, great learner,” Alabama safety Jordan Battle said. “He comes in every day ready to work. He’s one of the first guys at the facility for practice. Goes hard every play… He works hard every day, and we love him.”

BamaInsider recently caught up with Anderson’s trainer, former Baylor defensive end Dwight Johnson, who said he worked with the outside linebacker back home in Georgia during Alabama’s open week in early November. After fine-tuning the edge rusher’s form, Johnson said he’s seen things start to click for his former protégé lately.

“You can see a lot of difference from the beginning of the season to now,” Johnson said. “His mind has caught up to the speed of the game. Now he’s able to focus more on technique and his finishing moves.”