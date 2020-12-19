BamaInsider - Alabama center Landon Dickerson suffers 'pretty serious' knee injury

ATLANTA — Alabama won a classic but might have lost an important piece of its offense in the process. Following the Crimson Tide’s 52-46 victory over Florida in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, Nick Saban updated the status of injured center Landon Dickerson, who had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

"He has a knee injury," Saban said. "We don't know the extent of it. We'll do an MRI tomorrow and find out. It's pretty serious, I think, but we don't know for sure how serious."

Dickerson’s injury occurred when the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder landed awkwardly during Najee Harris’ rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dickerson has been Alabama’s best lineman this season. Heading into the game, Outland Award semifinalist led the Tide with a 91.2 run-blocking grade and ranked second with a 78.7 pass-blocking mark.

Before Dickerson was carted off the field, the entire Alabama bench poured onto the field to show support for the redshirt senior offensive lineman.

"I think he's probably one of the most popular guys on our team," Saban said. "He's got great leadership qualities. He's impacted and affected guys in a very positive way. He's got a great personality. I don't know of anybody on our team that is really like him.'