Meet the staff: What Alabama's getting in Jay Valai
The coaching carousel appears to have finally stopped turning in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has once again maneuvered another coaching overhaul as Alabama replaced half of its on-field coaching staff this offseason.
The Crimson Tide added five new assistants over the past two months as the hirings of Bill O’Brien (offensive coordinator), Doug Marrone (offensive line), Robert Gillespie (running backs), Jay Graham (special teams/tight ends) and Jay Valai (cornerbacks) have all been announced.
This week we will conclude our five-part series examining each of the new assistants while breaking down what they bring to the program and what they will have to work with this season. Today we end with Jay Valai.
Jay Valai, cornerbacks
Who he's replacing: Karl Scott (left to become defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings)
Previous job: Cornerbacks coach at Texas 2020
What he brings: Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian did a number on Saban’s staff this offseason, bringing two assistants with him after taking the head coaching job at Texas. However, the road from Tuscaloosa to Austin, Texas wasn’t a one-way route as the Crimson Tide was able to bring in a highly sought-after assistant in Valai.
Valai has experience coaching cornerbacks at both the college and professional levels and brings an enthusiastic approach with him to Alabama. Perhaps even more importantly, the Euless, Texas native will help shore up the Tide’s presence in the Dallas area where Karl Scott was previously assigned.