Meet the staff: What Alabama's getting in Robert Gillespie
The coaching carousel appears to have finally stopped turning in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has once again maneuvered another coaching overhaul as Alabama replaced half of its on-field coaching staff this offseason.
The Crimson Tide added five new assistants over the past two months as the hirings of Bill O’Brien (offensive coordinator), Doug Marrone (offensive line), Robert Gillespie (running backs) and Jay Graham (special teams/tight ends) have been announced while Jay Valai is set to become the next cornerbacks coach.
This week we will begin our five-part series examining each of the new assistants while breaking down what they bring to the program and what they will have to work with this season. Today we continue with Robert Gillespie.
Meet the staff: Bill O’Brien | Doug Marrone
Robert Gillespie, running backs
Who he's replacing: Charles Huff (left to become head coach at Marshall)
Previous job: North Carolina running backs coach 2018-20
What he brings: After adding two former NFL coaches earlier in the offseason, Saban balanced out his staff by bringing in one of the nation’s top college assistants in Gillespie. The 41-year-old former Florida running back has coached his position since 2006 and should bring an added energy both on the field and the recruiting trail.
Gillespie comes to Alabama from North Carolina where he has produced three 1,000-yard backs over the past two years, including two last season. The Tar Heels were the only program to feature two 1,000-yard backs in last year’s truncated season as Michael Carter finished fourth in the nation with 1,245 rushing yards while Javonte Williams finished No. 6 with 1,140 yards on the ground. Williams also tied for third in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. Earlier this week FootballScoop named Gillespie Running Backs Coach of the Year.