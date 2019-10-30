Over the next week, our staff at BamaInsider.com will provide an in-depth matchup comparison between the Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 and the LSU Tigers 8-0. Today, we start off our preview comparing the Alabama passing game vs. the LSU pass defense.

When you talk about the Alabama passing game, you have to obviously start with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now on Wednesday, Nick Saban said that Tagovailoa would be a game-time decision, but it’s highly doubtful that Tagovailoa misses the biggest game of the season during to what appears to be a minor ankle injury. On the season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,166-yards with 27 touchdowns and has thrown just two interceptions, his season passer rating is 212.4 and he is averaging 309.3-yards per game.

His main targets on the outside are some of the best in all of college football. Jerry Jeudy has caught 52 receptions for 682-yards with eight touchdowns this season and has a PFF grade of 83.1. DeVonta Smith has hauled in 43-receptions for 721-yards with nine touchdowns and holds a PFF grade of 80.3 The fastest player maybe in all of college football is Henry Ruggs III also at receiver has hauled in 26 receptions for 531-yards with six touchdowns and super sophomore Jaylen Waddle has caught 21 passes for 297-yards with one score.

Nick Saban also mentioned that on Wednesday, starting tight end Miller Forristall will be out for six weeks with a throat injury. While that is unlikely to affect the Alabama passing game, Forristall is a good target inside the red-zone. The Crimson Tide has also used running back Najee Harris in their passing game this season, Harris has hauled in 16 receptions for 171-yards with four touchdowns and is very dangerous in open space.

On the season, Alabama’s passing offense is ranked No. 5 in the country averaging 338.63-yards per game, but they are yet to face a challenger like the LSU secondary.