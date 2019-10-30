Matchup Analysis: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU
Over the next week, our staff at BamaInsider.com will provide an in-depth matchup comparison between the Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 and the LSU Tigers 8-0. Today, we start off our preview comparing the Alabama passing game vs. the LSU pass defense.
Ed Orgeron talks LSU vs. Alabama
Several players limited as Alabama begins bye week
Who Has The Edge?
Alabama Passing Game
When you talk about the Alabama passing game, you have to obviously start with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now on Wednesday, Nick Saban said that Tagovailoa would be a game-time decision, but it’s highly doubtful that Tagovailoa misses the biggest game of the season during to what appears to be a minor ankle injury. On the season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,166-yards with 27 touchdowns and has thrown just two interceptions, his season passer rating is 212.4 and he is averaging 309.3-yards per game.
His main targets on the outside are some of the best in all of college football. Jerry Jeudy has caught 52 receptions for 682-yards with eight touchdowns this season and has a PFF grade of 83.1. DeVonta Smith has hauled in 43-receptions for 721-yards with nine touchdowns and holds a PFF grade of 80.3 The fastest player maybe in all of college football is Henry Ruggs III also at receiver has hauled in 26 receptions for 531-yards with six touchdowns and super sophomore Jaylen Waddle has caught 21 passes for 297-yards with one score.
Nick Saban also mentioned that on Wednesday, starting tight end Miller Forristall will be out for six weeks with a throat injury. While that is unlikely to affect the Alabama passing game, Forristall is a good target inside the red-zone. The Crimson Tide has also used running back Najee Harris in their passing game this season, Harris has hauled in 16 receptions for 171-yards with four touchdowns and is very dangerous in open space.
On the season, Alabama’s passing offense is ranked No. 5 in the country averaging 338.63-yards per game, but they are yet to face a challenger like the LSU secondary.
LSU Pass Defense
The LSU secondary is one of the best in the nation without question. Their corners are very physical and make plays on Saturdays. Freshmen Derek Stingley who suffered a poked eye against Auburn is full go for this matchup with Alabama and that’s vital for the Tigers. On the season, Stingley who has started in all eight games has a PFF grade of 89.8 and the following numbers are very impressive.
Stingley has been targeted this season 49-times and has allowed just 20 receptions, he also has four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Kristian Fulton is a senior that has a PFF grade of 85.1 and has also shown this season that he’s one of the best cover corners in the land.
On the season, he’s been targeted 41 times and has allowed just 18 receptions and has three interceptions with seven pass breakups. At safety, Grant Delpit is one of the best pure playmakers in all of college football, the type of player that can change the momentum of the game. Delpit has a PFF grade of 76.7 and has 43 tackles this season.
If there is a vulnerability with the LSU secondary, it comes from Jacob Stevens who has a PFF grade of just 66.2 and has allowed 26 receptions off being targeted 33 times, which is a completion percentage of 74%.
Overall, LSU has a coverage grade of 90.4 which is one of the highest in the nation, but they rank No. 60 in the nation in pass defense.
Stay away from Derek Stingley
LSU's pass defense has trouble across the middle of the field
Tomorrow
Next up, our staff will preview the Alabama ground game vs. the LSU rush defense.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here