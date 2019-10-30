“His rehab is progressing well,” Saban said. “He’ll be on the practice field today for the first time. And he’ll be a game-time decision based on how he progresses.”

With Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Alabama’s practice later today, Nick Saban provided another update on the starting quarterback during the SEC teleconference Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the teleconference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he has “no doubt” Tagovailoa will play when No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 1 LSU next week.

“We’re planning for him to play, and I think that he will play,” Orgeron said. “Knowing the competitor that he is, he’s going to be in that game.”

Oregon was also optimistic about one of his own playmakers, stating junior safety Grant Delpit should also be available next week. Delpit left LSU’s game against Auburn last week with an ankle injury.

“I feel like Grant Delpit’s going to be ready,” Orgeron said. “It’s going to be close. I don’t know how much he’s going to practice this week or next week, but I do believe he’ll be game-time ready.”

Alabama is set to practice at 3:40 p.m. CT this afternoon. Saban will hold a news conference following the workout.

No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) and No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0) will meet on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.