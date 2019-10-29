Alabama will likely be without starting tight end Miller Forristall for its game against LSU on Nov. 9. The redshirt junior suffered an undisclosed injury against Arkansas and is expected to miss time, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Through eight games, Forristall has 12 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He was one of Alabama’s players of the week against Arkansas, catching two passes for 11 yards while helping to block for a Crimson Tide rushing attack which gained 179 yards on the ground.

Major Tennison is next up on Alabama’s depth chart. The redshirt sophomore has recorded three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown through eight games this season.

Alabama (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) and LSU (8-0, 4-0) will meet on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.