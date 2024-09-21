Advertisement

Why Kendrick Law is Alabama's 'junkyard dog'

Why Kendrick Law is Alabama's 'junkyard dog'

Don't let the stats fool you. Kendrick Law has played a big part in Alabama's offense this season.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama commits performed last week.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
How Alabama's transfer departures have fared this season

How Alabama's transfer departures have fared this season

Here’s a look at how the Tide’s transfers have done so far this season.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
Nate Oats discusses Alabama basketball's loaded roster, talented newcomers

Nate Oats discusses Alabama basketball's loaded roster, talented newcomers

Alabama basketball is poised to have the deepest roster in the country after its Final Four run.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
How Alabama, Georgia are preparing for next week's top-five matchup

How Alabama, Georgia are preparing for next week's top-five matchup

Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart discussed how Alabama and Georgia are preparing for next week's top-five matchup.

 • Tony Tsoukalas

Published Sep 21, 2024
LSU, Alabama staying in pursuit of five-star Texas commit Jonah Williams
circle avatar
Marshall Levenson  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@MarshallRivals
