ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Georgia next week

ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa next Saturday for No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia. The show announced Tuscaloosa as its next destination Saturday morning.

The decision won’t come as a surprise. The matchup will be a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship game. Both Alabama and Georgia are coming off a bye week with perfect 3-0 records and top-five rankings in the latest AP Poll. Alabama has a 43-26-4 all-time record against Georgia.

While this will be the 59th time Alabama has hosted GameDay — The Crimson Tide is 37-21 in the last 58 appearances — this appearance will feature a few firsts. In addition to the game being Kalen DeBoer’s first time facing Georgia as Alabama head coach, it will also be Nick Saban’s first time back in Tuscaloosa as a member of the College GameDay crew. Saban joined the program this offseason after his retirement.

College GameDay will begin 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN. Kickoff between Alabama and Georgia is slated for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC.