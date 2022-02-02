Louisiana TE Danny Lewis Jr., adds to Alabama's stellar signing class

Danny Lewis Jr., three-star tight end from Westgate High School in New Iberia, Louisiana, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The former Cincinnati commitment was also heavily pursued by Florida and LSU late in the process. He committed to the Bearcats in September, but re-opened his recruitment in January.

Alabama, LSU, Florida and Nebraska extended offers after the conclusion of his senior season. He helped Westgate to a Class 4A state title this past season and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the championship game after recording six receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

"Lewis brings flex-tight end potential to an offense with the ability to create mismatches at a variety of positions on the field," said former Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. "He shined with a handful of contested grabs and the ability to operate in the middle of the field and extend plays."

Lewis is a tremendous three-sport athlete who shines on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond. He averages 25 points per game on the hardwood and bats .300 in baseball. He is nicknamed, 'The Dinosaur' and measured 6-foot-4, 260-pounds during the official visit to Alabama two weekends ago.

Lewis joins an outstanding tight end class also featuring Amari Niblack, Rivals100 athlete from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Floirda, and Elijah Brown, four-star from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. Lewis was recruited by Pete Golding. He is the final high school signee in Alabama's 2022 recruiting class.

Watch senior highlights!