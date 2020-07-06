Over the next couple of weeks, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we begin our series with Alabama’s longest-tenured commit of the class, Mobile, Ala. linebacker Deontae Lawson .

Following de-commitments from Latrell McCutchin and Drake Maye in March, Lawson is now Alabama’s longest-standing commit in the 2021 class. The rangy outside linebacker is coming off a stellar junior season in which he tallied 134 tackles, including a sack and four stops for loss while leading Mobile Christian to the Class 3A state championship game.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Lawson has the athleticism to be an ideal weapon against today’s spread offenses. However, he’ll likely need to put on some more muscle to hold up at the next level.

Still, Lawson’s potential is too big to ignore. Earlier this offseason, his high school coach, Ronnie Cottrell, who spent time as an assistant at Florida State and Alabama, compared the young linebacker to 11-time Pro Bowler, Derrick Brooks.

Lawson is currently a two-sport star for Mobile Christian, playing point guard on the basketball team. Earlier in his high school career, he also served as a left-handed pitcher on the baseball team.

Along with his elite athletic abilities, Lawson’s coaches refer to him as a leader in the locker room. Alabama has already felt the impact of that as the four-star commit is one of the biggest recruiters in the Crimson Tide’s class.