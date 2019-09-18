Lights went blue at Bryant-Denny Stadium to honor fallen police officer
Tuscaloosa Police officer and Investigator Dornell Cousette was 40-years old when he was murdered on September 16th, 2019. On September 18th, his squad car was parked atop the Walk of Champions outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium as the University of Alabama and the athletics department paid tribute to the fallen officer.
Nick Saban commented on the fallen officer during his Wednesday press conference, “It’s a terrible tragedy in our community that we lost a police officer on Monday night.”
He continued..
“I would like to know that our entire program, all the players, coaches, everybody in the entire organization, our entire family, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I know we are doing something in the stadium tonight to honor this person (Officer Cousette). It’s a terrible tragedy for us all and God Bless."
The Alabama Crimson Tide showed off their new stadium lights in mid-August and the new lights also have new color capabilities according to Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne who showed off the lights on twitter.
