The University of Alabama is one of the best programs in the country when it comes to developing five-star recruits. The success rate is proven with more than 77-percent of five-stars signed by the Crimson Tide who have made significant contributions during the dynasty run, have become All-Americans, first round draft picks or on NFL rosters. There are 35 former five-star players who played for Alabama during the Nick Saban era. This does not include players on the current roster. That's a remarkable number when predicting how well a high school player will perform once he arrives at the next level. There is development, egos, competition, transfers, etc...

Former Alabama stars

It's amazing to look back at all the five-stars who have signed with Alabama (former players). It's easy to say Alabama wins because of signing a lot of five-star players. A lot of other programs also sign five-star players. A lot of them pan out, but there isn't a program in the country who has the amount of success Alabama's had in the last decade with its highly recruited stars. On offense: Trent Richardson, TJ Yeldon, Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, O.J. Howard, Jonah Williams, D.J. Fluker, Cam Robinson, Cyrus Kouandjio On defense: Jonathan Allen, Da'Shawn Hand, A'Shawn Robinson, Daron Payne, Isaiah Ruggs, Mack Wilson, Rashaan Evans, Rueben Foster, Nico Johnson, Marlon Humphrey, Dee Milliner, Tony Brown, Dre Kirkpatrick, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick Crazy to look back at some of the players who were not five-stars: Tua, Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram, Marcell Dareus, Dont'a Hightower, CJ Mosley, Amari Cooper, Eddie Jackson, Mark Barron, Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Ryan Kelly, Quinnen Williams. The ones who were not as successful- BJ Scott, Tyler Love, Eddie Williams, Dee Hart, Charles Baldwin, Elliott Baker, Eyabi Anoma (transferred to Houston).

Current Tide players ranked as five-stars