Alabama Crimson Tide: The five-star layout
The University of Alabama is one of the best programs in the country when it comes to developing five-star recruits. The success rate is proven with more than 77-percent of five-stars signed by the Crimson Tide who have made significant contributions during the dynasty run, have become All-Americans, first round draft picks or on NFL rosters.
There are 35 former five-star players who played for Alabama during the Nick Saban era. This does not include players on the current roster. That's a remarkable number when predicting how well a high school player will perform once he arrives at the next level. There is development, egos, competition, transfers, etc...
Former Alabama stars
It's amazing to look back at all the five-stars who have signed with Alabama (former players). It's easy to say Alabama wins because of signing a lot of five-star players. A lot of other programs also sign five-star players. A lot of them pan out, but there isn't a program in the country who has the amount of success Alabama's had in the last decade with its highly recruited stars.
On offense: Trent Richardson, TJ Yeldon, Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, O.J. Howard, Jonah Williams, D.J. Fluker, Cam Robinson, Cyrus Kouandjio
On defense: Jonathan Allen, Da'Shawn Hand, A'Shawn Robinson, Daron Payne, Isaiah Ruggs, Mack Wilson, Rashaan Evans, Rueben Foster, Nico Johnson, Marlon Humphrey, Dee Milliner, Tony Brown, Dre Kirkpatrick, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick
Crazy to look back at some of the players who were not five-stars: Tua, Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram, Marcell Dareus, Dont'a Hightower, CJ Mosley, Amari Cooper, Eddie Jackson, Mark Barron, Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Ryan Kelly, Quinnen Williams.
The ones who were not as successful- BJ Scott, Tyler Love, Eddie Williams, Dee Hart, Charles Baldwin, Elliott Baker, Eyabi Anoma (transferred to Houston).
Current Tide players ranked as five-stars
Alabama has 12 former five-stars on its current roster (including Antonio Alfano at this time). All, but three have been starters for the Crimson Tide. The three- Alfano, Ben Davis, and Trey Sanders (out for the season). The rest include Dylan Moses (out for the year), Jerry Jeudy, Terrell Lewis, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain, Evan Neal, Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood.
Will Alabama's success with five-stars lead to more commitments?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news