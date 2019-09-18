TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban provided another update on Antonio Alfano on Wednesday as the freshman defensive lineman’s absence at practice stretched into its second week.

Last week, Alfano's father released a thread of tweets explaining that his son was dealing with his grandmother’s illness while also stating that the five-star defensive lineman was considering transferring. Alfano has yet to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal but has not participated with the team recently.

“I just know that the guy basically quit," Saban said. "He quit going to class. He quit coming here. We tried to encourage him. We tried to help him. We tried to set up counseling sessions with him to help him every way we could. And all those things are still available to him if he wants them, but he didn't respond to any of the things. So until he responds, you have to assume the guy quit."