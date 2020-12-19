The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, Ga’Quincy McKinstry, aka Kool-Aid, signed with the University of Alabama. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com went one-on-one with McKinstry to talk about his decision to sign with Alabama which McKinstry says had a lot to do with Alabama's overall success and his relationship with Alabama defensive back's coach, Karl Scott.

McKinstry also mentioned his goal to pursue football and basketball when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. The video above also has a clip of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats talking about the multi-talented signee out of Pinson Valley.

