BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the No. 3 LSU Tigers heading into Saturday’s top-five matchup and TigerDetails.com's Jimmy Smith answered them.



1. Can Joe Burrow do enough to keep up with Alabama’s offense?

This season has offered enough of a sample size for us to see that Joe Burrow is a gamer. He appears to play his best in pressure-packed situations despite being under duress for a good amount of his passing attempts. Burrow can make plays with his arm and legs, but keeping up with Alabama's offense will be a tough task. LSU's defense will need to hold Alabama to under 30 points for Burrow and the Tigers to have a shot at winning this game.



Continue reading