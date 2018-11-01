Know the foe: Can LSU finally knock off Alabama?
BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the No. 3 LSU Tigers heading into Saturday’s top-five matchup and TigerDetails.com's Jimmy Smith answered them.
1. Can Joe Burrow do enough to keep up with Alabama’s offense?
This season has offered enough of a sample size for us to see that Joe Burrow is a gamer. He appears to play his best in pressure-packed situations despite being under duress for a good amount of his passing attempts. Burrow can make plays with his arm and legs, but keeping up with Alabama's offense will be a tough task. LSU's defense will need to hold Alabama to under 30 points for Burrow and the Tigers to have a shot at winning this game.