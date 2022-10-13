Tide Illustrated's Max Wolborsky caught up with Vol Report publisher Tyler Mansfield to discuss No. 3 Alabama's game against No. 6 Tennessee this weekend.

What has Josh Heupel done in such a short time at Tennessee to turn this program around?

Josh Heupel has completely changed the culture within Tennessee's program. When he first got the job, his hands were full – and everyone knows that. The Vols were in a really bad place and Heupel has been able to build them back up. In less than two full seasons leading the way, Tennessee is undefeated – with three ranked wins – and sitting at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll. His players love him and his staff, and the vibes are as great as they've been in years.

What has quarterback Hendon Hooker done so well throughout the season for the Vols?

In my opinion, Hendon Hooker is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. He has complete control of the Vols' team and everyone trusts him. He hardly ever misses a beat – he's constantly making good throws, extending plays with his legs and leading the offense to success. He makes a few questionable decisions here and there, but he's one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the country. One of the primary positive traits about Hooker is that he has the ability to break down defenses and make choices based on what opponents do. If he can continue playing the way he has been, the sky's the limit for Tennessee.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman caught seven passes for 152 yards in last year's game against Alabama, do you see him playing? How can he replicate that success?

Cedric Tillman is the leader of the Vols' receiving core and Tennessee would love to have him back on Saturday. However, it's hard to say whether or not that happens. Josh Heupel said Monday that he's making good progress and they want him to play on Saturday, but made it clear that it's ultimately going to be up to the team doctors and Tillman if he can suit up or not. In my opinion, I think he'll at least give it a go and see what he can do. If he goes out there and doesn't feel right, then he can exit the game immediately. In order for him to have another strong performance against the Tide, he's going to need to be at 100 percent. It's as simple as that.

Besides Hooker and Tillman, who else should the Crimson Tide be ready for on the Tennessee offense?

Jabari Small, Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy are three names that immediately come to mind. Small is a stellar running back for the Vols and is coming off a strong performance at LSU, while Hyatt and McCoy are a pair of wide receivers who have really stepped up this season. With Tillman sidelined as of late, that duo has really made strides and shown what they're capable of.

Alabama has the No. 3 rush offense in the nation and Tennessee is No. 11 in the nation in stopping the run. Who wins the battle on Saturday?

I think it's a coin toss, honestly. I know Alabama has Jahmyr Gibbs and he's been really good through the Tide's first six games, and Tennessee has a stout defensive line. While I'm not sure who's going to win that battle, it's pretty obvious that the team that does control that area is most likely going to come out on top at the end of the game.

In terms of Tennessee's game plan going into the week, what changes for the defense if Bryce Young gets the start on Saturday?

I think that Tennessee is already planning to face Bryce Young. While there's a good chance that he doesn't play, I feel that the Vols' staff knows that they have to be ready for him in case he does suit up on Saturday. I think the defense will be prepared for either Young or Jalen Milroe.

Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested for aggravated assault this week, how big of a loss is that for the Tennessee defense?

The Jaylen McCollough news certainly came at a terrible time for Tennessee. He's a key playmaker for the Vols' defense and has been good through their first five games. Although it hasn't been announced, there is almost no chance that he plays this weekend, and that very well may hurt Tennessee. The Vols still have plenty of leaders on that side of the ball, but not having McCollough doesn't help their chances.

What's been the key to Tennessee's big-play offense? How can it be stopped?

What makes Tennessee's offense so good is that it operates so quickly and the players love playing in it. I mean, you can blink your eyes and the Vols are already running another play. It's simply incredible how fast Josh Heupel's system moves. Their speed makes it difficult for opposing defenses to keep up, and that's a big reason why Tennessee is 5-0 right now. The best way to stop it is to simply move as fast as it does – and that's not an easy task whatsoever.

What kind of impact will Neyland Stadium have on the game this weekend?

Neyland Stadium is going to be absolutely electric on Saturday. The game against Florida brought in a sellout crowd – and College GameDay – and had Knoxville buzzing, and I think it'll be even wilder this weekend. I think having that fan support will definitely help Tennessee's chances, but the Vols can't get too caught up in it. They have to focus on the task at hand in order to come out on top with a marquee win.

How do you see the game playing out and do you have a score prediction?

I honestly think that this is Tennessee's best chance in years to beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide has had the Vols' number for a long, long time, and I know the program – and fan base – would love to beat Alabama on their home field. However, that's much easier said than done. While the Tide didn't play well against Texas A&M, Nick Saban's teams almost always shine in their next outing, so that's not good for Tennessee's chances. If the Vols play exceptionally well on both sides of the ball and don't commit any turnovers, I think that they could pull off a win. It's just going to be tough to do, and I can't pick against Alabama.

With that said, I'm going to take the Tide in a close one – give me a 31-28 final.