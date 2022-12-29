We know Will Howard is set to start at quarterback, but how much will Kansas State utilize Adrian Martinez now that he’s returning from his lower-body injury? What impact do you think Martinez could make on the game?

I have said all week that I think Martinez probably gets five or so snaps in the game, probably in short yardage or goal-to-go situations. I actually think he gets to punch in a touchdown if K-State finds themselves in that situation in the game.

Collin Klein has been much more creative this year as an offensive coordinator than what Courtney Messingham was last year though, so it can't be ruled out that they have a special play or two for Martinez. They did play Kansas in their final regular season game of the year and the Jayhawks had a few plays where their QBs were on the field at the same time, might be something to watch if they got inspiration from that.

Outside of the prominent names, who is someone that could be an X-factor for Kansas State in this game?

Defensively there are two guys who should probably be known outside of Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Daniel Green. That would be linebacker Austin Moore and corner Julius Brents. Brents transferred from Iowa last year and is a likely draft pick this year and is one of the best corners in the Big 12. Moore is a former walk-on that came on the scene this year and just finds himself in the middle of every big stop or play K-State seems to make.

Defensive tackle Eli Huggins is another guy to watch for, every coach in the Big 12 raved about him each game this season and he makes his presence known. He is a sixth-year player that wasn't going to return but decided to come back, he is also from the state of Georgia, so facing an SEC opponent is really important to him.

Will there be any notable players missing for Kansas State?

Every player is available for K-State except for the ones who have season-ending injuries, all which occurred prior to the final regular season game against Kansas. K-State has had to play without All-Big 12 safety Kobe Savage since their win at Baylor and his presence has been missed. The following week his replacement Cincere Mason was lost for the season at West Virginia, so that is where K-State is the thinnest, especially after another safety, TJ Smith, entered the portal after the Big 12 Championship Game. Ekow Boye-Doe is another talented corner for K-State who suffered an injury in the shoulder area against TCU, but he should be good to go.

Alabama is looking to give Bryce Young a nice sendoff in his final game. In what ways do you think Kansas State can ruin the party and limit Alabama’s offense?

It seems to me that the key for K-State is going to be forcing Alabama to throw the ball quite a bit, it's the shakiest part of the offense and K-State has some of the corners to be able to help make big plays and force stops. There has been a lot of talk about creating value for yourself by playing in the bowl game and I think defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Big 12 DPOY, could do that for himself in this game. If he can get to Young and beat the Alabama offensive line, that would help improve his stock even more and also provide plenty of momentum for K-State.

Kansas State wins the game if…?

They stay turnover free like they have most of the season, Howard and Martinez only combined to throw three interceptions all season and by keeping K-State's offense on the field they paired it with a defense that led the Big 12 in takeaways.

I also think it will be crucial for K-State to be able to break off a big run or two with Deuce Vaughn, he had a game-breaker for a touchdown against TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game and a replication of that gives K-State a serious chance.

The other thing is going to be special teams for the Cats, there is no doubt that since Bill Snyder first came to Manhattan, they are the best special teams school in the country, but this season they are still without a kick return for a touchdown and have just one punt return for a touchdown (against Missouri). Malik Knowles is the top receiver for K-State and has been a dangerous return man in his career, but I think he needs to be at his best taking kicks back on Saturday.

What’s your prediction for the game?

As a guy with two parents who went to K-State and then attended myself, we went to the 2013 (2012 season) Fiesta Bowl against Oregon. K-State didn't get the ball first and Deanthony Thomas took the opening kick back for a touchdown and the game was never a blowout, but K-State also was barely within arm's length. I think a similar game plays out, K-State is a good enough team and Chris Klieman is a great coach, but Alabama has the superior talent and at close to full strength is a few scores better than the Cats. Alabama 38, K-State 24 is my guess and at some point in the third quarter everybody does the math in their head of "if this happens and then this happens, it could be a tight one."

One final thing, I think it is important for K-State to win the toss and take the ball. In games where they needed to make a statement this season and they got to choose to take the ball first they, marched down the field and scored touchdowns and set the tone. I think it is important for K-State to score first if they want a chance in this game.