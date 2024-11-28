Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during senior day festivities as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Credit: © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with AuburnSports staff writer Caleb Jones to get insight into this week's matchup between No. 13 Alabama and arch-rivals Auburn





Advertisement

Auburn has had an up-and-down season up to this point, but it had a massive upset win over the top-25 Texas A&M team last week. What went well for Auburn compared to the rest of its season against the Aggies?

"Auburn’s offense clicked early. The run game got going behind Jarquez Hunter, and receivers were able to get open. Down the stretch, Auburn executed its two-minute drill — something it’s struggled with all season. Auburn punched first, got punched back and was able to finish the game.

Nearing the end of the season, what is the general consensus around the state of the Auburn’s program in comparison to Alabama?

"There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the 2025 class that Auburn has put together. Following the season, I think fans are just excited to see what the future holds — this would be a historic class as far as the talent that Auburn is expected to bring in.

Alabama’s defense was gashed by Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold last week in Norman; will Auburn emulate a similar game plan or how will they attack this Alabama defense?

"Auburn’s most effective player on offense this season has been Jarquez Hunter. If the Tigers can get their run game going, it’ll open things up in the passing game for Payton Thorne. Expect an RPO style offense.

Alabama’s offense has been dominated by the emergence of Ryan Williams this season, who could the Tigers deploy to stop him?

"Auburn’s got a talented but young secondary to try and stop Williams. True freshman Jay Crawford and sophomore Kayin Lee are the two corners, while veteran Jerrin Thompson and true freshman Kaleb Harris are the safeties.

What does Auburn need to do right this weekend to walk out of Bryant-Denny with a win?